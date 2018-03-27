WWE RAW Audience Continues To Rise Heading Into WrestleMania

Monday's WWE RAW, featuring John Cena defeating Kane in a No DQ main event, drew 3.366 million viewers. This is up 1.17% from last week's 3.327 million viewers. It was the third best audience for the show of the year, behind RAW 25 and the post-Royal Rumble edition of RAW.This week's show featured Cena vs. Kane advertised ahead of time plus appearances by Ronda Rousey and WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar.

For this week's show, the first hour drew 3.403 million viewers (last week's hour 1 - 3.434 million), the second hour drew 3.547 million viewers (last week's hour 2 - 3.472 million) and the final hour drew 3.150 million viewers (last week's hour 3 - 3.076 million).

RAW was #1 for the night in viewership this week, for the third week in a row. RAW was also #1 for the night in the 18-49 demographic, for the eighth week in a row.

Below is our 2018 RAW Viewership Tracker:

January 1st Episode: 2.865 million viewers

January 8th Episode: 2.766 million viewers

January 15th Episode: 3.250 million viewers

January 22nd Episode: 4.530 million viewers (RAW 25)

January 29th Episode: 3.395 million viewers (Post-Royal Rumble episode)

February 5th Episode: 3.055 million viewers

February 12th Episode: 3.105 million viewers

February 19th Episode: 3.282 million viewers

February 26th Episode: 3.180 million viewers

March 5th Episode: 3.099 million viewers

March 12th Episode: 3.352 million viewers

March 19th Episode: 3.327 million viewers

March 26th Episode: 3.366 million viewers

2017 Total: 156.971 million viewers

2017 Average: 3.018 million viewers per episode

Source: ShowBuzz Daily