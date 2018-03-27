El Generico Update, Daniel Bryan's Status For SmackDown, Kofi Kingston On Twerking With HBK, Stock

- Above is video from last night's WWE Photo Shoot episode with Kofi Kingston. Kofi talks about getting to twerk with WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels at WrestleMania 32 and how HBK was always his fantasy opponent.

- WWE stock was down 1.95% today, closing at $36.18 per share. Today's high was $37.12 and the low was $36.06.

- As noted, the El Generico Twitter account was active again on Monday after being quiet since 2013, just a few months after Sami Zayn started with WWE. Generico is the gimmick that Zayn used on the indies. It's believed that this is just an angle to sell the storyline firing of Zayn and Kevin Owens but there's also been some speculation on Generico appearing on tonight's SmackDown. It looks like Sami took the storyline selling one step further today as Pro Wrestling Tees announced the return of Generico's merchandise store with them. The store is open for just 12 days starting Friday, which see it close the Tuesday after WrestleMania 34.

On a related note, the PPG Paints Arena has confirmed SmackDown General Manager Daniel Bryan for tonight's show. They tweeted the following: