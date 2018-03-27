Breaking News: WWE Announces Injury To Charlotte Flair

WWE has announced that SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair is currently dealing with an injury and is unable to compete.

Fan voting is now open on Facebook to determine who will replace Flair in tonight's Mixed Match Challenge bout with Bobby Roode against Sasha Banks and Finn Balor. The options are Becky Lynch, Lana and Carmella. It looks like tonight's non-title match with Natalya on SmackDown has been nixed due to the injury.

WWE has not released details on Flair's injury but we will keep you updated. Flair did not work weekend WWE live events and it looks like her last match came last Tuesday on SmackDown, the loss to Natalya. She also worked a six-woman match at a live event the night before.

Flair is scheduled to defend her title against Asuka at WrestleMania 34 in just 12 days.

Below is WWE's announcement for tonight: