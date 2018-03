Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com Live WWE SmackDown Viewing Party. Tonight's show comes from the PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, PA.

Our live coverage starts at 8pm ET.

Here is what's in store for tonight:

* Daniel Bryan appears

* Shelton Benjamin vs. Shinsuke Nakamura

* The New Day vs. The Bludgeon Brothers

* Bobby Roode and Randy Orton vs. Sunil Singh and Jinder Mahal