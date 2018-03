Daniel Bryan's Ring Return Confirmed For WrestleMania 34

SmackDown General Manager Daniel Bryan and Shane McMahon vs. Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn is now official for WrestleMania 34. Bryan announced the match on tonight's SmackDown. If Shane and Bryan win, Sami and Owens will remain fired from SmackDown. Sami and Owens will be reinstated to the blue brand if they can get the win.

WrestleMania 34 takes place on April 8th from the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans.

Below is the updated confirmed WrestleMania card and what the final line-up might look like.

Confirmed Matches:

WWE Universal Title Match

Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar

WWE Title Match

Shinsuke Nakamura vs. AJ Styles

Triple Threat for the WWE Intercontinental Title

Seth Rollins vs. Finn Balor vs. The Miz

Triple Threat for the WWE United States Title

Bobby Roode vs. Jinder Mahal vs. Randy Orton

RAW Women's Title Match

Nia Jax vs. Alexa Bliss

SmackDown Women's Title Match

Asuka vs. Charlotte Flair

RAW Tag Team Title Match

Braun Strowman and a partner vs. Cesaro and Sheamus

Finals of the WWE Cruiserweight Title Tournament

Cedric Alexander vs. Mustafa Ali

Ronda Rousey and Kurt Angle vs. Triple H and Stephanie McMahon

Daniel Bryan and Shane McMahon vs. Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn

Zayn and Owens will get their jobs back if they win, they will remain fired if they lose.

First-Ever WrestleMania Women's Battle Royal

Sasha Banks, Ruby Riott, Liv Morgan, Sarah Logan, Naomi, Becky Lynch, Bayley, Natalya, TBA

Fifth Annual Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal

Scott Dawson, Dash Wilder, Baron Corbin, Tye Dillinger, Mojo Rawley, Matt Hardy, Dolph Ziggler, Tyler Breeze, Fandango, TBA

Rumored Matches & Matches Expected To Change

SmackDown Tag Team Title Match

The New Day vs. The Bludgeon Brothers vs. The Usos

John Cena vs. The Undertaker