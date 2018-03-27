WrestlingInc.com

Daniel Bryan's Ring Return Confirmed For WrestleMania 34

By Marc Middleton | March 27, 2018
SmackDown General Manager Daniel Bryan and Shane McMahon vs. Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn is now official for WrestleMania 34. Bryan announced the match on tonight's SmackDown. If Shane and Bryan win, Sami and Owens will remain fired from SmackDown. Sami and Owens will be reinstated to the blue brand if they can get the win.

WrestleMania 34 takes place on April 8th from the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans.

Below is the updated confirmed WrestleMania card and what the final line-up might look like.

Confirmed Matches:

WWE Universal Title Match
Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar

WWE Title Match
Shinsuke Nakamura vs. AJ Styles

Triple Threat for the WWE Intercontinental Title
Seth Rollins vs. Finn Balor vs. The Miz

Triple Threat for the WWE United States Title
Bobby Roode vs. Jinder Mahal vs. Randy Orton

RAW Women's Title Match
Nia Jax vs. Alexa Bliss

SmackDown Women's Title Match
Asuka vs. Charlotte Flair

RAW Tag Team Title Match
Braun Strowman and a partner vs. Cesaro and Sheamus

Finals of the WWE Cruiserweight Title Tournament
Cedric Alexander vs. Mustafa Ali

Ronda Rousey and Kurt Angle vs. Triple H and Stephanie McMahon

Daniel Bryan and Shane McMahon vs. Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn
Zayn and Owens will get their jobs back if they win, they will remain fired if they lose.

First-Ever WrestleMania Women's Battle Royal
Sasha Banks, Ruby Riott, Liv Morgan, Sarah Logan, Naomi, Becky Lynch, Bayley, Natalya, TBA

Fifth Annual Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal
Scott Dawson, Dash Wilder, Baron Corbin, Tye Dillinger, Mojo Rawley, Matt Hardy, Dolph Ziggler, Tyler Breeze, Fandango, TBA

Rumored Matches & Matches Expected To Change

SmackDown Tag Team Title Match
The New Day vs. The Bludgeon Brothers vs. The Usos

John Cena vs. The Undertaker

