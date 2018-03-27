Sami Zayn Responds To Daniel Bryan's Announcement, Asuka - Charlotte Flair, Next Week's WWE 205 Live

- WWE posted this video looking at the rivalry between Asuka and SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair ahead of their WrestleMania 34 match. Asuka will likely return to the blue brand next Tuesday for the final episode before the biggest show of the year. As noted, Flair was pulled from the ring this week after undergoing a minor dental operation for a mouth infection this past Wednesday. She has been confirmed to team with Bobby Roode for the Mixed Match Challenge finals against Asuka and WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz next Tuesday.

- Drew Gulak vs. Mark Andrews has been announced for next Tuesday's WWE 205 Live episode. Andrews defeated Tony Nese on this week's show.

- As noted, Daniel Bryan announced on this week's SmackDown that he and Shane McMahon will be facing Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens at WrestleMania 34. Sami and Owens will be reinstated to SmackDown if they win but if they lose, they will remain fired. Sami tweeted the following after the announcement: