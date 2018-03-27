WrestlingInc.com

Mike Bennett Reacts To Dark Match Crowd Reaction, Extreme Rules Ticketmaster Pre-sale, WWE NXT Promo

By Marc Middleton | March 27, 2018

- Above is a preview for this week's WWE NXT episode with two big matches in The Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic - The Street Profits vs. The Authors of Pain and SAnitY vs. Roderick Strong & WWE UK Champion Pete Dunne.

- The Ticketmaster pre-sale for the July 15th WWE Extreme Rules pay-per-view kicks off tonight with the passcode EXTREME. Extreme Rules takes place from the PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, PA, the site of this week's SmackDown.

- As noted, the dark match before this week's SmackDown saw Zack Ryder and Tye Dillinger defeat Mike Bennett and Mojo Rawley when Tye pinned Bennett. Bennett tweeted the following on the reaction he received from the crowd:


