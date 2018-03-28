WrestlingInc.com

Referee Hits Superkick And Makes Pin In WWE Tapings Dark Main Event, Rusev Impersonates Hulk Hogan

By Marc Middleton | March 28, 2018

The dark main event after this week's WWE 205 Live in Pittsburgh saw WWE Champion AJ Styles and SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos defeat Baron Corbin, Rusev and Aiden English in six-man action. Corbin did not appear on this week's SmackDown broadcast but the others did.

Like dark matches often do, the match featured shenanigans from the start as Rusev came out impersonating WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan, air guitar and all. The finish saw WWE referee Danilo Anfibio superkick English while Styles counted the pin.

Below are fan photos and videos from the match:








