Lana's WrestleMania 34 Role Revealed (Video), Post-Heart Surgery Update On Vader, Umaga, Mr. Perfect

- As seen above, Lana is now official for the WrestleMania Women's Battle Royal at WrestleMania 34. The match now features Lana, Natalya, Sasha Banks, Bayley, Naomi, Becky Lynch, Liv Morgan, Sarah Logan and Ruby Riott. Lana says she will never stop chasing her dreams as she believes in herself. She says she is the pure definition of perseverance and resiliency, and she will shock the world to silence her doubters in New Orleans. Lana goes on and says the world will see that she is the best, she is #1.

- Former WWE star Rory McAllister turns 42 years old today while The Warlord turns 56. Also, today would have been the 45th birthday of Eddie "Umaga" Fatu and the 60th birthday of Curt "Mr. Perfect" Hennig.

- As noted, former World Heavyweight Champion Vader underwent open heart surgery in Dallas, TX on Monday. His son Jesse White noted on Twitter that the operation was a success but it was worse than they expected and The Mastadon has a long road of recovery ahead of him. Vader tweeted the following update on how he's doing Tuesday: