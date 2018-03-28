Spoilers: WWE NXT Tapings For Tonight

Remember to join us tonight at 8pm EST for our live Viewing Party.

* NXT General Manager William Regal announces that the new NXT North American Title will be revealed at "Takeover: New Orleans" during WrestleMania 34 Week

* Ethan Carter III comes out for his NXT TV debut and says it's nice of Regal to create the new North American Title to give him on his debut. Regal says everyone is glad to have EC3 in NXT but he won't be handed anything like the rest of the NXT Superstars. Regal announces that EC3 and 5 other Superstars will compete in a Ladder Match at Takeover to determine the first-ever North American Title

* The Authors of Pain defeated The Street Profits in a Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic match

* Roderick Strong and WWE UK Champion Pete Dunne defeated SAnitY in a Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic match

* Lars Sullivan defeated John Silver

* Dakota Kai comes to the ring for a match but the cameras cut to NXT Champion Andrade "Cien" Almas brawling with Aleister Black outside. They fight inside to the ring and Almas stands tall after beating down Black with a steel chair

* It's announced that the Takeover Ladder Match to crown the first-ever NXT All American Champion are Ricochet, Ethan Carter III, The Velveteen Dream, Lars Sullivan, Adam Cole and Killian Dain

* The Velveteen Dream defeated Trent Seven