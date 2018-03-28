Big Name On Tonight's WWE NXT, Daniel Bryan's New Gear, Kurt Angle's Post-MMC Hometown Appearance

- Above is video of RAW General Manager Kurt Angle appearing in his home of Pittsburgh after last night's WWE Mixed Match Challenge bout. Angle confirms that next week's finals will see the winning team take home $100,000 for their charity. The match will be Bobby Roode and SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair vs. WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz.

- The following matches and segments were taped for tonight's WWE NXT episode:

* William Regal announces the NXT North American Title

* Ethan Carter III's NXT TV debut

* Dakota Kai in action

* Lars Sullivan vs. John Silver

* The Velveteen Dream vs. Trent Seven

* Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic: SAnitY vs. Roderick Strong & WWE UK Champion Pete Dunne

* Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic: The Authors of Pain vs. The Street Profits

- As seen below, WWE Shop is now selling the new "Fight For Your Dreams" t-shirt that SmackDown General Manager Daniel Bryan wore on last night's show. Bryan announced that he and Shane McMahon will face Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens at WrestleMania 34 with Owens and Sami fighting for their blue brand jobs.