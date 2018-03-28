Road Dogg Teases WWE HOF Performance, WCW Saturday Night On WWE Network, Ric Flair - The Rock

- Above is video of "Road Dogg" Brian James talking to Renee Young at last night's SmackDown, discussing how he will induct Jeff Jarrett into the WWE Hall of Fame during WrestleMania 34 weekend in New Orleans. BG called it an honor and a privilege, and said the two have been really good friends as of late. Renee asks Dogg if he can sing a few lines from "With My Baby Tonight" but he gives her a bunch of excuses instead. Dogg does tease a potential performance at the WWE Hall of Fame induction ceremony.

- After recent WCW Thunder additions to the WWE Network, another round of major WCW content will be added soon - WCW Saturday Night episodes. WWENetworkNews.com reports that a large amount of WCW Saturday Night episodes will be added on Monday, April 2nd. The episodes will begin in 1992 and will be added in a separate section away from the main WCW section. It's believed that this could be 100 hours worth of content or more, which would bring the show into 1994.

- We noted before how The Rock recently released his new Chase Greatness Collection with Under Armour, the latest release under their Project Rock partnership. Below is video of WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair marking out for The Great One and trying on some of the items that Rock sent him from the collection.

@MikeyRovellada, Dante Ferguson and jared cheeseman contributed to this article.