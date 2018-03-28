Lana On Why Fans Are Cheering Rusev, Dolph Ziggler Storyline, Her Reaction To Daniel Bryan's Return

Lana recently spoke with Hollywood Life while attending the premiere of the "Game Over, Man" movie. The full interview is at this link and below are highlights:

Her husband Rusev and his recent surge in popularity with the Rusev Day chants:

"I think he is a super athlete and I have been saying that for years. I would introduce him as a super athlete and he truly is one of the best in ring competitors. I also think in Total Divas, he also showed that he is really funny and entertaining. On the show, he shows that he has a great personality."

"I think it took – instead of a 'U-S-A' chant, they want to be part of something more. They want to chant 'Rusev Day' because every day is Rusev day!"

If she enjoyed feuding with Rusev:

"Oh yeah! I really enjoy being his enemy. One of my favorite stories in WWE was when he was the jealous boyfriend and I used Dolph Ziggler as revenge, basically. That was so much fun. We had so much fun with that story when we were fighting and our segments on TV would be so much fun. I would love to be in a story or movie where maybe we were enemies."

Daniel Bryan returning to the ring:

"We are so excited. We are so excited to have him back. I know for me, personally, I was in tears when he did his speech on coming back because it gives me hope that no matter what anyone says, I am going to continue for my dreams and continue to wrestle and compete. The world told him 'no,' and that he would never wrestle again and he is wrestling again. So, I think that gives us all hope to be resilient and to do you no matter what!"

Lana also discussed being in the Women's Battle Royal at WrestleMania, wanting to do more movies and more. You can read the full interview by clicking here.

Source: HollywoodLife.com