Johnny Gargano Visits Tommaso Ciampa's House (Video), HHH & Stephanie McMahon - ESPN, WWE US Title

- The feud between Tommaso Ciampa and Johnny Gargano continues as Ciampa tweeted a video of Gargano coming to his home in the middle of the night. You can see the video above. It's believed that Ciampa vs. Gargano will take place at WWE NXT "Takeover: New Orleans" during WrestleMania 34 weekend.
- WWE has a new poll asking fans who will win the WWE United States Title Fatal 4 Way at WrestleMania 34. As of this writing, 49% voted for champion Randy Orton while 29% voted for Rusev, 15% for Bobby Roode and 7% for Jinder Mahal.
- Triple H and Stephanie McMahon were doing WrestleMania media with ESPN earlier today. Stay tuned for recaps of their interviews. Stephanie tweeted:
