WWE 2K18 Superstar Invitational Kicks Off (Videos), The Miz & Asuka Send A Message, WWE NXT Tour

- As seen above, Xavier Woods' UpUpDownDown channel has announced the WWE 2K18 Superstar Invitational Tournament for WrestleMania 34 weekend in New Orleans. The winner of the finals will receive the WWE 2K Title belt. Superstars participating are RAW Women's Champion Alexa Bliss, Seth Rollins, Asuka, WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz, Big E, Kofi Kingston, Tyler Breeze and Fandango. Below is the first match with members of The New Day doing battle:

- Below is the full announcement on WWE NXT returning to the UK's Download festival in June plus the shows in France & Belgium:

NXT returns to Download Festival in U.K. before heading to France and Belgium this June The hottest brand in sports-entertainment heads overseas this June when NXT comes to the United Kingdom, France and Belgium for a series of huge Live Events. The historic tour represents the first time that NXT Live heads to mainland Europe. WWE COO Triple H made the announcement on Twitter. The international tour kicks off at the Download Festival at Donington Park in Derby, U.K., June 8-10. This year marks NXT's third appearance at the annual festival, which features some of the biggest names in rock, including Avenged Sevenfold, Guns N' Roses and Ozzy Osbourne. Fans will get to see Superstars such as Aleister Black, Velveteen Dream, Nikki Cross, Undisputed ERA, Shayna Baszler, Ricochet and Kairi Sane*. Festival-goers will also get the opportunity to meet NXT Superstars during autograph signings. Tickets are available at www.downloadfestival.com/tickets. From there, NXT heads to Paris for a Live Event at Cirque d'Hiver on Monday, June 11. Members of the NXT Universe can get tickets at www.livenation.fr. The black-and-yellow brand's tour of Europe wraps up in Antwerp, Belgium, with a Live Event at Stadsschouwburg in Antwerp, Belgium, on Tuesday, June 12. Tickets for NXT Live in Antwerp are available at www.greenhousetalent.com. Don't miss your chance to see NXT's high-octane action live and in person this June. *Talent listed and depicted above is subject to change.

- Below is new video of Asuka and WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz sending a warning to Bobby Roode and SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair ahead of next Tuesday's Mixed Match Challenge finals: