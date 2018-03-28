Triple H On What WWE Means To He And Stephanie McMahon, WWE NXT Title Feud Update, Ric Flair's Suits

- As noted, WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair recently launched a new line of suits with Mr. Custom Made. The Ric Flair Collection currently features 12 items that range from $595 to $795 at this link. Above is video of TMZ Sports covering the new line and how The Nature Boy has sent suits to celebrities such as The Rock and Jamie Foxx, among others.

- The feud between Aleister Black and WWE NXT Champion Andrade "Cien" Almas will also continue on tonight's NXT episode on the WWE Network. Black vs. Almas will take place at "Takeover: New Orleans" during WrestleMania 34 weekend. As noted, tonight's show will also feature Lars Sullivan vs. an enhancement talent, two big matches in the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic, an appearance by Ethan Carter III and more. WWE posted the following on Black and Almas:

What will Aleister Black have in store for the NXT Champion? With their NXT Championship Match at NXT TakeOver: New Orleans less than two weeks away, Aleister Black will be coming to the black-and-yellow brand, seemingly ready to respond to Andrade "Cien" Almas' aggressive callout from last week. Will the NXT Universe get a preview of the TakeOver title match if these two combustible elements face off? Find out tonight when NXT streams on the award-winning WWE Network at 8/7 C!

- Triple H tweeted the following on training with wife Stephanie McMahon as they prepare to face WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle and Ronda Rousey at WrestleMania 34: