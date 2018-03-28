WWE Announces NOLA Performance By Mystery Superstar, Lars Sullivan Trains (Video), SmackDown Top 10

- Above are the top 10 moments from last night's WWE SmackDown in Pittsburgh.

- WWE announced today that there will be a very special performance by a mystery WWE Superstar to kick off WrestleMania 34 Week in New Orleans on Thursday, April 5th at 9pm. The performance will take place at the famous Razzoo venue on Bourbon Street. It looks like this will be a free event. Speculation is that Elias will be performing.

- Below is recent video of WWE NXT Superstar Lars Sullivan training at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando. Lars will face enhancement talent John Silver on tonight's NXT episode and then will compete in a Ladder Match to crown the first-ever NXT North American Champion at "Takeover: New Orleans" with Ethan Carter III, Ricochet, Killian Dain, The Velveteen Dream and Adam Cole.