Asuka Post-WrestleMania Plans?, WWE Network Top 10, Trish Stratus Shows Body Transformation (Photo)

- Below are the top 10 programs of the past week on the WWE Network. Last week's episode of the Mixed Match Challenge, featuring The Miz & Asuka defeating Braun Strowman & Alexa Bliss, topped the list.

1) Mixed Match Challenge Week 10

2) NXT (3/21)

3) WrestleMania 32

4) WWE 24: Empowered

5) Photo Shoot: Kofi Kingston

6) Fastlane 2018

7) Royal Rumble 2018

8) WrestleMania 33

9) WrestleMania 30

10) WrestleMania 31

- As noted, Roman Reigns is scheduled to feud with Samoa Joe at live events this summer. WWE has also started advertising Asuka vs. Nia Jax for live events after WrestleMania, including the RAW live event on Sunday, May 27th at the Hampton Coliseum, Hampton, VA. Also advertised are Reigns vs. Joe, Braun Strowman vs. Elias and The Miz vs. Seth Rollins vs. Finn Balor in a triple threat match for the Intercontinental Championship. As always, the card is subject to change. Tickets for that show go on sale this Friday at ticketmaster.com or the Hampton Coliseum Box Office.

- WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus posted the photo below on Instagram this week that showed her body transformation from being pregnant in January of 2017 to this past January.

"If you had told me I would be celebrating my daughters first year birth month by kicking ass in a @wwe ring, I would have probably said 'get the F out of here'. But I did," Stratus wrote. "At 12 months postpartum, 12 years post retirement and 7 years since I've competed in a ring and since birthed 2 children - I did it.... I came. I fought. I stratusfied. Because.... I AM WOMAN"