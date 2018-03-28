Asuka Post-WrestleMania Plans?, WWE Network Top 10, Trish Stratus Shows Body Transformation (Photo)

- Below are the top 10 programs of the past week on the WWE Network. Last week's episode of the Mixed Match Challenge, featuring The Miz & Asuka defeating Braun Strowman & Alexa Bliss, topped the list.
1) Mixed Match Challenge Week 10
2) NXT (3/21)
3) WrestleMania 32
4) WWE 24: Empowered
5) Photo Shoot: Kofi Kingston
6) Fastlane 2018
7) Royal Rumble 2018
8) WrestleMania 33
9) WrestleMania 30
10) WrestleMania 31
- As noted, Roman Reigns is scheduled to feud with Samoa Joe at live events this summer. WWE has also started advertising Asuka vs. Nia Jax for live events after WrestleMania, including the RAW live event on Sunday, May 27th at the Hampton Coliseum, Hampton, VA. Also advertised are Reigns vs. Joe, Braun Strowman vs. Elias and The Miz vs. Seth Rollins vs. Finn Balor in a triple threat match for the Intercontinental Championship. As always, the card is subject to change. Tickets for that show go on sale this Friday at ticketmaster.com or the Hampton Coliseum Box Office.
- You can save 30% off orders (20% off titles) at WWEShop.com. There is no promo code necessary, just use this link.
- WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus posted the photo below on Instagram this week that showed her body transformation from being pregnant in January of 2017 to this past January.
"If you had told me I would be celebrating my daughters first year birth month by kicking ass in a @wwe ring, I would have probably said 'get the F out of here'. But I did," Stratus wrote. "At 12 months postpartum, 12 years post retirement and 7 years since I've competed in a ring and since birthed 2 children - I did it.... I came. I fought. I stratusfied. Because.... I AM WOMAN"
If you had told me I would be celebrating my daughters first year birth month by kicking ass in a @wwe ring, I would have probably said 'get the F out of here'. But I did. - At 12 months postpartum, 12 years post retirement and 7 years since I've competed in a ring and since birthed 2 children - I did it.... I came. I fought. I stratusfied. - Because.... _______I AM WOMAN ?__________________________ - And can we talk about the 7 of the 30 women in the ring at the FIRST EVER ALL WOMEN Royal Rumble that are MOTHERS?? - Just because I had a baby, doesn't mean I have to stop doing me. In fact, I am a stronger, wiser, more bad assy version of me, because trust me, birthing and babies do that to a woman! - So let's take a minute to shout out to the mama's out there who are doing it, to the soon to be mama's - get ready to be a better, stronger version of you! To @themickiejames @thebethphoenix @guerrero_vickie @saronasnukawwe @mimicalacool @thebriebella who showed us baby bumps to wrestling bumps is a thing ???? - This awesome photo was captured by world renowned fitness photographer @dave_laus. Dave is basically the king of fitness photography, 'e's used to shooting the top fitness people in the world, so for him to have captured such a tender (and round!) moment, blew me away and I am forever grateful for his artistic eye. When we shot this in 2017, I was about ready to pop and I sai' 'hey we should totally shoot this in 1 year but with my abs back'. I kind of said it jokingly because after two babies, I wasn't sure they would be back. Cue Dave's wifey @nichellelaus ... she is what they call a transformation specialist (and multiple fitness cover girl, kick boxer, mom of 4, and a bad ass!). And she said in a very serious tone "whenever you are ready, let me know. I will train you. Let's do it!". Thx Nich, for helping me find me - and my abs again!!?? - Thx to @milayudinadesign for this gorgeous styling (this cloak is from her personal collection, how awesome is it??). Hair & makeup by my girl @byvalerianova of @twochicksandsomelipstick. Shout out to @hairbystavro24 who convinced me to go full blond. And thx to @amanda__lifts for this nifty side by side edit!