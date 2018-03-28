Paul Heyman Warns Roman Reigns, Mustafa Ali's Jaw-Dropping Moves (Video), SmackDown Social Score

- WWE 205 Live Superstar Mustafa Ali is celebrating his 32nd birthday today. To celebrate, WWE posted this video looking at some of Ali's jaw-dropping moves as he prepares to face Cedric Alexander for the vacant WWE Cruiserweight Title at WrestleMania 34. As noted earlier, former WWE star Rory McAllister turns 42 years old today while The Warlord turns 56. Also, today would have been the 45th birthday of Eddie "Umaga" Fatu and the 60th birthday of Curt "Mr. Perfect" Hennig.

- Tuesday's WWE SmackDown ranked #2 among series & specials for the night in Nielsen's social media TV ratings, behind Roseanne. SmackDown had a total of 1.330 million interactions on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram this week - 169,000 unique interactions on Facebook, 1.052 million unique interactions on Instagram and 108,000 unique interactions on Twitter. This is down from last week's episode, which had a total of 1.427 million interactions - 172,000 interactions on Facebook, 997,000 interactions on Instagram and 257,000 interactions on Twitter.

- Paul Heyman tweeted the following warning to Roman Reigns today as Reigns looks ahead to his WrestleMania 34 main event match with WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar: