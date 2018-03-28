WWE Superstar Celebrates His 1000th Match, Rare Bobby Lashley Indie Match Video, WWE Stock Down

- As seen above, Title Match Wrestling recently released video from a WrestlePro match between Bobby Lashley and Colt Cabana. The match took place in September 2017 from Rahway, NJ. It's believed that Lashley will be making his WWE return soon.

See Also Backstage News On Bobby Lashley Possibly Signing With WWE And Feuding With Brock Lesnar

- WWE stock was down 0.19% today, closing at $36.12 per share. Today's high was $36.50 and the low was $35.96.

- Tyler Breeze is celebrating a big milestone of 1,000 career matches this week. The 1,000th match came on Tuesday's SmackDown, the loss to Dolph Ziggler. He tweeted the following thanks to Ziggler and Fandango: