WWE Superstar Celebrates His 1000th Match, Rare Bobby Lashley Indie Match Video, WWE Stock Down

- As seen above, Title Match Wrestling recently released video from a WrestlePro match between Bobby Lashley and Colt Cabana. The match took place in September 2017 from Rahway, NJ. It's believed that Lashley will be making his WWE return soon.
- WWE stock was down 0.19% today, closing at $36.12 per share. Today's high was $36.50 and the low was $35.96.
- Tyler Breeze is celebrating a big milestone of 1,000 career matches this week. The 1,000th match came on Tuesday's SmackDown, the loss to Dolph Ziggler. He tweeted the following thanks to Ziggler and Fandango:
Guys..Tuesday was my 1000th match.. I wouldn't have had it any other way. Thanks zigman and dango— Prince Pretty (@MmmGorgeous) March 28, 2018