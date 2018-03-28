Roman Reigns Responds To 'Creepy' Video, Dr. Shelby Has Advice For Daniel Bryan, Swoggle Comedy Show

- We were sent along the video above of Kane and Daniel Bryan's former anger management coach from their 2012 storyline, Dr. Shelby, offering some advice for Bryan. Shelby was impressed by Bryan's fiery promo on last night's SmackDown Live, but had some tips for him, like not using the word "ass" and to trim his beard.

- Former WWE Superstar Swoggle, f.k.a. Hornswoggle, will be performing at a comedy show in New Orleans at Allways Lounge & Cabaret on Friday, April 6th at 9:30 pm. The show combines stand-up comedy and humorous storytelling. For ticket and more information, click here.

- A Twitter user posted a video of Roman Reigns shopping at their store. Reigns tweeted the response below to the video, writing, "Creepy":