Austin Aries Title Defense, 'Bogus Adventure Match' Set For MLW Card, Impact Announces Partnership

- Fans took to Twitter as social media matchmakers and voted for the first-ever Sami & Joey's Bogus Adventure Match to take place as Sami Callihan & Joey Janela will face Jimmy Havoc & Darby Allin on April 12th in Orlando at Gilt Nightclub. Sami and Joey sort of explain what the match is in the video above. Other matches signed for the event include Matt Riddle vs. Shane "Swerve" Strickland in the MLW World Heavyweight Championship Finals, Pentagon Jr. vs. Rey Fenix and Matt Sydal vs. Low Ki. MVP, Santana Garrett and Mike Parrow are also scheduled to appear. You can purchase tickets now at MLWTickets.com starting at $15.

- Speaking of Strickland, he will put his DEFY Championship on the line against Austin Aries and his Impact Wrestling Championship in a title vs. title match at DEFY Vibes on April 13th in Seattle, WA. Tickets are available at this link.

- IMPACT Wrestling announced today a partnership with Illinois-based RISE to host seminars with a focus on developing women's professional wrestlers, as well as the creation of original content for IMPACT Wrestling's Twitch channel and Global Wrestling Network (GWN) multi-platform digital service. They sent us the following press release: