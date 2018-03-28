Hulk Hogan On If He Will Be At WrestleMania, Goldberg Hosting TV Series, JBL Interviews Kane (Video)

- As seen in the video above, former WWE Champion JBL interviewed fellow former WWE Champion Glenn "Kane" Jacobs on FOX Business Network. JBL is a financial commentator for FOX Business Network, and spoke to Jacobs about why he is running for mayor of Knoxville, Tennessee.

- As noted, Hulk Hogan has reportedly been in talks with WWE about returning to the company to "help others learn from his mistakes." Hogan is also scheduled to appear at Thursdays' premiere for HBO Sports' Andre the Giant documentary, which WWE helped with. Hogan was asked on Twitter this week if he will be watching WrestleMania. Hogan replied, "yes sir I will be on the beach watching Wrestlemania on the WWE network brother HH"

- 2018 WWE Hall of Fame inductee Bill Goldberg will be hosting HISTORY's new reality competition series Forged in Fire: Knife or Death. The six-episode series will premiere on Tuesday, April 17th at 10PM ET/PT. According to a press release, the series "features fearless competitors as they race against the clock putting their blades and blade-wielding skills through a grueling gauntlet of challenges such as slicing through flying watermelons, hacking through massive ice blocks and severing various types of ropes, tubes, metals and item-filled crates." Martial artist and edged weapons expert Tu Lam will co-host the show. You can check out a preview below: