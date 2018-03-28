The Miz And Maryse Welcome Their Baby Daughter

Congratulations to The Miz and Maryse, who welcomed their baby daughter early this morning. Monroe Sky Mizanin was born at 2:40 a.m. ET on Tuesday, March 27th at 7 pounds, five ounces.

The Miz commented on the newest addition to his family on Instagram, noting that she arrived early. Maryse's due date was April 6th, two days before WrestleMania 34. The Miz wrote:

The Miz is scheduled to defend his WWE Intercontinental Championship against Seth Rollins and Finn Balor in a triple threat match at WrestleMania 34 on Sunday, April 8th.

