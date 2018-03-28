Big Match Added To WWE NXT 'Takeover: New Orleans'

WWE NXT General Manager William Regal has announced Tommaso Ciampa vs. Johnny Gargano for "Takeover: New Orleans" during WrestleMania 34 weekend. This will be an Unsanctioned Match and Gargano will be banned from NXT if Ciampa wins.
Also now official for Takeover is the Ladder Match to crown the first-ever NXT North American Champion.
Below is the updated card for Takeover, which takes place on Saturday, April 7th from the Smoothie King Center:
NXT Title Match
Aleister Black vs. Andrade "Cien" Almas
NXT Women's Title Match
Shayna Baszler vs. Ember Moon
NXT Tag Team Title Match
TBA vs. Kyle O'Reilly & Bobby Fish
Ladder Match to Crown the First-Ever NXT North American Champion
Ethan Carter III vs. Adam Cole vs. Ricochet vs. Lars Sullivan vs. The Velveteen Dream vs. Killian Dain
Unsanctioned Match
Tommaso Ciampa vs. Johnny Gargano
Gargano will be banned from NXT if he loses.
Finals of the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic