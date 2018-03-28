Ethan Carter III WWE NXT TV Debut Video, Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic Finals Set, Next Week's NXT

- As noted, the Ladder Match to crown the first-ever WWE NXT North American Champion is now official for "Takeover: New Orleans" during WrestleMania 34 weekend with Ethan Carter III vs. Ricochet vs. Lars Sullivan vs. The Velveteen Dream vs. Adam Cole vs. Killian Dain. Above is video from tonight's NXT episode with EC3's first Wednesday night appearance.

- Lars vs. Dain has been announced for next Wednesday's episode.

- The 2018 Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic continued on this week's NXT episode as The Authors of Pain defeated The Street Profits and the team of Roderick Strong & WWE UK Champion Pete Dunne defeated SAnitY. The finals with Strong & Dunne vs. Akam & Rezar are now set for next week's show. Below are videos from tonight's matches: