WWE NXT North American Title Update, Matt Hardy's 'The Deletion Anthem' Theme Released, Sheamus

- WWE Music has released Matt Hardy's current theme song, The Deletion Anthem. You can listen to the track above.

- As noted, the first-ever WWE NXT North American Champion will be crowned at "Takeover: New Orleans" during WrestleMania 34 weekend with a six-man Ladder Match featuring Ethan Carter III, Ricochet, Killian Dain, Adam Cole, Lars Sullivan and The Velveteen Dream. Below is WWE's announcement on the match:

History will be made at NXT TakeOver: New Orleans when six of the black-and-yellow brand's most riveting Superstars, including two acclaimed newcomers, vie to become the first-ever NXT North American Champion in an every-man-for-himself Ladder Match.

The lineup for the inaugural NXT North American Title bout is nothing short of jaw-dropping. Featuring Adam Cole, Velveteen Dream, Killian Dain, Lars Sullivan and new NXT Superstars EC3 and Ricochet, the star-studded field underscores NXT General Manager William Regal's promise that the new title would be contested for by the globe's most elite competitors. It also brings into conflict six uniquely gifted Superstars in an utterly dangerous environment, where the only way to win is by scaling the ladder and retrieving the championship from high above the ring.

As the irreverent leader of Undisputed ERA, Cole has shaken the system of NXT since the triumvirate formed last year, but The Panama City Playboy has yet to win a title between the yellow ropes. The same is true of Velveteen Dream, who is coming off one of the most successful rookie years in recent memory. Could either controversial Superstar snare his first NXT championship in New Orleans?

With The Freak and The Beast of Belfast in the mix, the NXT North American Title Ladder Match has no shortage of raw hoss power. How will Sullivan's rage-fueled brawn and Dain's full-force attack be amplified by the presence of steel ladders?

Rounding out the incredible lineup are arguably the match's two biggest X-factors, EC3 and Ricochet. EC3, the self-proclaimed "Top One Percent," has the power and moxie to go the distance in his first match in WWE in five years, while Ricochet, a world-renowned high-flyer who possesses one of sports-entertainment's most innovative arsenals, will look to soar to new heights in his TakeOver debut.

The stakes are momentous, yet so are the risks. Which Superstar will overcome the pack and climb into the history books? Watch the crowning of the first NXT North American Champion when TakeOver: New Orleans streams live on Saturday, April 7, at 8 ET/5 PT, only on the award-winning WWE Network.