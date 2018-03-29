WrestlingInc.com

Special John Cena Segment On 'Today', WWE Hall Of Famer Turns 59, Darren Young's Bret Hart Vlog

By Marc Middleton | March 29, 2018

- Above is the latest video blog from former WWE Superstar Darren Young, featuring a look at the upcoming Roots of Fight gear featuring WWE Hall of Famer Bret Hart. Young talks more about The Hitman and breaks out his retro shades from when he was a kid.

- WWE Hall of Famer Michael "PS" Hayes turns 59 years old today.

- John Cena will be back on NBC's "Today" show later this morning for a special segment on Make-A-Wish. Cena tweeted this teaser for the appearance:


