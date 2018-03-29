Stable Barred From Supercard Of Honor XII, New ROH Title Match Revealed, WOH Tournament Matches, PWG

- Above and below are Women of Honor matches that took place during the pre-show of ROH's 16th Anniversary Show. Above is Brandi Rhodes vs. Tenille Dashwood, the finish came when Rhodes missed a dropkick from the top rope and Dashwood booted her in the side of the head for the pinfall victory. Below is Kagetsu vs. Sumie Sakai where Sakai picked up the victory via a rolling cutter. Both the semis and the finals will take place at ROH Supercard of Honor XII on April 7.

- Due to their behavior over the last few months, The Kingdom (Matt Taven, TK O'Ryan, and Vinny Marseglia) have been barred from Supercard of Honor XII by ROH Enforcer Bully Ray. There were initially scheduled to face the ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Champions SoCal Uncensored, but that now looks to be off.

- Since The Kingdom are out a new match has been signed, Flip Gordon and The Young Bucks will now face SoCal Uncensored. Below is the updated card:

* Dalton Castle (c) vs. Marty Scurll (ROH World Championship)

* The Briscoes (c) vs. Jay Lethal and Hiroshi Tanahashi (ROH World Tag Team Championship)

* SoCal Uncensored (c) vs. The Young Bucks and Flip Gordon (ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Championship)

* Cody vs. Kenny Omega

* Women of Honor Tournament Finals

* Tomohiro Ishii vs. Punishment Martinez

* Kota Ibushi vs. Adam Page

* Women of Honor Tournament Semis (Pre-Show)

- PWG announced its final days at the American Legion in Reseda, California are coming to a close with their final shows on April 20/21 and May 25. According to SoCalUnsensored.com the property was sold and is likely to be torn down for new development. PWG's first show at the venue was back in 2006. A new venue has not be named, but PWG's last show took place at The Globe Theater, which you can see below.