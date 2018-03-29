Former World Champion To Team With Braun Strowman At WrestleMania 34?, Why Rusev Plans Were Changed

There are rumors on Rey Mysterio making his return to WWE at WrestleMania 34 to be the tag team partner for Braun Strowman's tag team title shot against RAW Tag Team Champions The Bar, according to Sports Illustrated. It was noted that Vince McMahon is strongly considering Rey as Braun's partner, which would go along with the big guy/little guy dynamic that Vince has used in the past.

It was also noted that if Rey does return to WWE for WrestleMania, it is only expected to be under a short-term deal. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter adds that as of press time, Rey has been in talks with WWE but no one has brought up anything about his WrestleMania match but if they did want him for that role, he would not be adverse to it.

In another WrestleMania 34 update, Rusev was moved from the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal to the WWE United States Title match with champion Randy Orton, Jinder Mahal and Bobby Roode due to the strong Rusev Day merchandise sales.