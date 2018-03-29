WWE To Announce Updated Network Count, Tommaso Ciampa & Johnny Gargano Hype Match, Xavier Woods

- Xavier Woods checks out the Electronauts VR game at the Survios booth during GDC 2018 in this new UpUpDownDown video.
- WWE has announced the annual WWE Network post-WrestleMania 34 conference call for Monday, April 9th. Below is their announcement:
WWE® Network Post-WrestleMania® Conference Call
STAMFORD, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- WWE (NYSE:WWE) will host a conference call on Monday, April 9, 2018 to provide an update on the growth of WWE Network, including the level of subscribers following WrestleMania. The Company's Co-Presidents, George A. Barrios and Michelle D. Wilson, will host the conference call beginning at 4:00 p.m. ET (3:00 p.m. CST) to discuss the results.
All interested parties are welcome to listen to a live web cast that will be hosted through the Company's web site at corporate.wwe.com/investors. Participants can access the conference call by dialing 855-200-4993 (toll free) or 323-794-2092 from outside the U.S. (conference ID for both lines: 6005057). Please reserve a line approximately 10 minutes prior to the start time of the conference call.
The presentation referenced during the call will be made available on April 9, 2018 at corporate.wwe.com/investors. A replay of the call will be available approximately two hours after the conference call concludes, and can be accessed on the Company's web site.
- As noted, Tommaso Ciampa vs. Johnny Gargano in an Unsanctioned Match has been announced for WWE NXT "Takeover: New Orleans" and if Gargano loses he will be banned from the brand. The former tag team partners tweeted the following on the match:
Finally.— Johnny Gargano (@JohnnyGargano) March 29, 2018
10 months later..
It's happening.#NXTTakeOver: New Orleans.
No where to run, no where to hide. Once that bell rings.. you're mine. #UnsanctionedMatch pic.twitter.com/fQvVoqRCfO
??Chicago: broke your heart— BLACKHEART (@ProjectCiampa) March 29, 2018
??Philly: crushed your spirit
??Atlanta: ended your career
??New Orleans: good f'n luck pic.twitter.com/1P1lSGiz3H