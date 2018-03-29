Hulk Hogan Talks Possibly Returning To WWE

Above is new video of TMZ Sports catching up with WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan at the airport.

"No sir," said The Hulkster when asked if he will be returning to WWE at WrestleMania 34. Hogan added that maybe he will return to WWE "maybe someday."

WWE Hall of Famer Jimmy Hart appears in the video and notes that they are in Los Angeles for tonight's premiere of HBO's documentary on fellow Hall of Famer Andre the Giant, which premieres on April 10th. PWInsider notes that WWE is expected to send a number of stars to the premiere, including Big Show and Ronda Rousey. This would be Hogan's first appearance at a WWE event since the two sides parted ways in 2015.

See Also Mark Henry Not Sure He's Ready For Hulk Hogan To Return To WWE

As we've noted, it was recently revealed that Hogan and WWE have been in talks about working together again. WWE issued the following statement to PWInsider in response to the reports:

"We have had discussions with Terry Bollea (aka Hulk Hogan) about how he can help others learn from his mistakes, however, he is not under any contract with WWE."