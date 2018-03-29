Ronda Rousey Says She's Ready To Have Kids Soon, Talks Stephanie McMahon's Slap Legitimately Hurting

Ronda Rousey spoke to Yahoo Sports as part of her media blitz to promote WrestleMania 34. Below are a couple of highlights:

How important it was to live life outside of the spotlight, get married and enjoy life before joining WWE:

"It really was myself and Travis [Browne] planning on settling down that made me decide that I needed to go for it. We're ready to start having kids soon and I was thinking about what I've left unfinished in my life because I want to entirely focus on having kids when that time comes. I took a long look at my life and thought that if I don't try and take a shot with the WWE, I would regret it for the rest of my life. I want to be an example to my kids about pursuing your dreams and being able to do anything. I guess this is my way of nesting and getting ready for children. I'm trying to prove to my unborn babies that they can accomplish any dream that they want to go after."

Stephanie McMahon slapping her on RAW:

"I've never been slapped before. Anybody who has ever been slapped tells me that it hurts more than you think. Man, when she hauled off and whacked me, my first thought was 'Wow, that really hurt way more than I thought it would.' Everyone was right. Slaps suck and there was a loud noise followed by the crowd's 'Ooooh!' I didn't see that coming at all."

See Also Ronda Rousey Getting Attention For Awkward Exchanges During Two ESPN Interviews Today (Videos)

Paying Stephanie McMahon back for the slap:

"Oh man, I can't wait. As they say, revenge is a dish best served cold and I cannot wait to serve her the coldest dish at WrestleMania."

Rousey also discussed keeping emotions in check while in front of the crowd, delivering a chop at a PWG show in 2014, staying with WWE after WrestleMania, how Roddy Piper inspired her and more. You can read the full interview by clicking here.

damien demento contributed to this article.