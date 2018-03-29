John Cena Taunts The Undertaker, Randy Orton WrestleMania 34 Training Video, WWE - Croatia TV Deal

- Above is new video of WWE United States Champion Randy Orton training for WrestleMania 34. Orton is scheduled to defend his title in a Fatal 4 Way against Rusev, Bobby Roode and Jinder Mahal.

- WWE announced the following:

ZAGREB, Croatia and STAMFORD, Conn., March 29, 2018 – WWE (NYSE: WWE) and RTL Televizija, a free-to-air broadcaster available to all Croatian TV households, today announced a new agreement to televise WWE's flagship programs Raw® and SmackDown® for the first time in Croatia.

Beginning this weekend, RTL Televizija's free-to-air channel RTL 2 will televise a weekly one-hour version of Raw at 7 p.m. on Saturdays and a weekly one-hour version of SmackDown at 7 p.m. on Sundays, all with Croatian commentary.

"RTL, Croatia's family of channels, is happy to become home to WWE, a leader in global entertainment and its flagship programs Raw and SmackDown," said Filip Žunec, Head of Licensed Program Department. "We are pleased to bring WWE programming to our audience, airing it on our free TV channel with Croatian commentators enriching the experience on RTL 2."

"We are thrilled to complete our first-ever broadcast agreement in Croatia," said Michelle Wilson, WWE Co-President. "This partnership to televise WWE programming allows us to expand our reach and deliver our unique blend of action-packed, family friendly entertainment to WWE fans throughout the country."

Raw and SmackDown will also be available on RTL Televizija's TV Everywhere platform for authenticated subscribers, and on its 21-day VOD catchup window.