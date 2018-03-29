WrestlingInc.com

Stephanie McMahon On If Jinder Mahal's WWE Title Run Was A Success, Big Show Is Ripped (Photo), More

By Raj Giri | March 29, 2018

- Stephanie McMahon was recently interviewed by The Times of India to promote WrestleMania 34. During the interview, she was asked if Jinder Mahal's run as WWE Champion last year was a success.

"I think his Championship run was incredibly interesting and successful to our global audience and not just to India," said McMahon. "If he became a bit of a hero in India as a result, well that is awesome too... Jinder of course is playing the antagonist here in the States. I think he was received as a homecoming hero when he performed live in India and whenever there is a local star there is significance to the audience there. Our audience is so much bigger, it is global, so we have to entertain everyone."

- The Big Show shared the photo below on his Instagram this week looking in great shape. The Big Show has been out of action since losing a steel cage match to Braun Strowman on RAW last September. He underwent hip resurfacing surgery shortly after and recently said that he will "definitely be back by WrestleMania."

?It's not the lighting.... #GiantAbs ?

A post shared by "The Big Show" Paul Wight (@wwethebigshow) on

