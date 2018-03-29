Stephanie McMahon On If Jinder Mahal's WWE Title Run Was A Success, Big Show Is Ripped (Photo), More

- Stephanie McMahon was recently interviewed by The Times of India to promote WrestleMania 34. During the interview, she was asked if Jinder Mahal's run as WWE Champion last year was a success.

"I think his Championship run was incredibly interesting and successful to our global audience and not just to India," said McMahon. "If he became a bit of a hero in India as a result, well that is awesome too... Jinder of course is playing the antagonist here in the States. I think he was received as a homecoming hero when he performed live in India and whenever there is a local star there is significance to the audience there. Our audience is so much bigger, it is global, so we have to entertain everyone."

- Through the end of the day, you can save 30% off orders (20% off titles) at WWEShop.com. There is no promo code necessary, just use this link. The sale ends Thursday, March 29th at 11:59 pm ET.

- The Big Show shared the photo below on his Instagram this week looking in great shape. The Big Show has been out of action since losing a steel cage match to Braun Strowman on RAW last September. He underwent hip resurfacing surgery shortly after and recently said that he will "definitely be back by WrestleMania."