John Cena Posts Rare Masked Undertaker Photo, 'Lady Wrestler' Premiere, WWE Targeting Bootleggers

- The documentary Lady Wrestler: The Amazing, Untold Story of African-American Women in the Ring premieres tonight at Ohio State University's Wexner Center for the Arts. The film looks at African American women breaking race and gender barriers in professional wrestling in the 1950s and '60s. You can get more details about attending the premiere at this link.

- The Associated Press has a story about the documentary here. The filmmaker, Chris Bournea, said that he plans to screen the documentary in other cities before releasing it on Amazon.

- TMZ has a story here about WWE applying for a restraining order to prevent bootleggers from seeling unauthorized WWE merchandise during WrestleMania week in New Orleans. It was noted that WWE was also concerned about the flammability level of the ink used for some of the merch.

- John Cena posted another old school photo of The Undertaker from his days in WCCW as Texas Red, which you can check out below. Taker started his career in WCCW in 1984 and worked there until 1988. As noted, Taker is expected to face Cena at WrestleMania a week from Sunday, although he has yet to officially answer his challenge.

Here is the other photo that Cena posted last week from Taker's WCCW days: