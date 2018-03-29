WWE Statement On Hulk Hogan Appearing At Future WWE Events

As noted, Hulk Hogan has reportedly been in talks with WWE about returning to the company to "help others learn from his mistakes." Hogan is also appearing at today's HBO Sports' Andre the Giant documentary premiere, which WWE is a part of.

Hogan told TMZ earlier today that he might "maybe someday" return to WWE, but will not be at WrestleMania next week. WWE issued this statement, via PWInsider, saying that Hogan is not scheduled to be a part of any upcoming events.

"Hulk Hogan is an important part of Andre the Giant's history, however his appearance at tonight's HBO premiere of the documentary and his plans to help others learn from his mistakes does not mean WWE is rehiring him. Hogan is not scheduled to be at any upcoming WWE events."

Hogan hasn't appeared for WWE since being fired by the company in 2015 shortly before a tape containing him making racist remarks was made public. Hogan, who was upset with his daughter Brooke dating a black man, used the n-word several times in the tape and said, "I guess we're all a little racist."