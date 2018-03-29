AJ Styles & Shinsuke Nakamura Hype Match, Daniel Bryan & Brie Bella Talk Comeback (Video), WWE Stock

- Above is new video from The Bella Twins' YouTube channel with Brie Bella discussing Daniel Bryan getting cleared to return to the ring and how he helped her own in-ring career take off. We noted that Brie was trending on Twitter during Bryan's recent comeback speech on SmackDown as he talked about how it was his wife who kept pushing him to see doctors and encouraged him to not give up. Bryan and baby Birdie Joe also appear in the video.

- WWE stock was down 0.30% today, closing at $36.01 per share. Today's high was $36.55 and the low was $35.94.

- WWE Champion AJ Styles and Shinsuke Nakamura have been hyping their upcoming WrestleMania 34 match on Twitter, as seen in the tweets below: