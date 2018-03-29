WWE Star Featured In New Mural (Photo), John Cena Vs. The Undertaker, Fans On The Andre Battle Royal

- Above is a new WWE Now video with Cathy Kelley looking at John Cena's final plea to The Undertaker and Cena's recent social media teases on The Deadman. It's believed that Taker will answer Cena's WrestleMania 34 challenge on Monday's go-home RAW.

- WWE has a new poll asking fans who is the early favorite to win the fifth annual Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal at WrestleMania 34 and it's interesting that they listed The Revival as one entrant and not separate spots for Scott Dawson & Dash Wilder. As of this writing, 41% voted for Matt Hardy while 30% voted for Dolph Ziggler, 14% for Baron Corbin, 5% for Tye Dillinger, 3% for The Revival, 3% for Mojo Rawley, 3% for Fandango and 2% for Tyler Breeze.

- Sin Cara was in El Paso, Texas today for the reveal of a new mural from artists Jesus "Cimi" Alvarado, Victor "Mask" Casa and Martin "Blast" Zubia, depicting iconic local artists of Latin heritage. Below is WWE's announcement on the appearance with comments from Cara and a tweet he made today:

Sin Cara featured in El Paso, TX mural of iconic Latin artists If you're passing by the Roderick Artspace Lofts in downtown El Paso, Texas, you may happen upon a familiar face – or, in this case, mask: Sin Cara has been featured on a new mural by Jesus "Cimi" Alvarado, Victor "Mask" Casa and Martin "Blast" Zubia, depicting iconic local artists of Latin heritage. The International Sensation's portrait stands among renderings of former Music Director and Conductor of the El Paso Symphony Orchestra, Abraham Chavez; Rosa Guerrero, who founded the International Folklorico Dance Group; and Rocky Star, a fellow luchador from Juarez and a childhood "idol" of the former NXT Tag Team Champion. "I want to thank all the people and the artists who were part of this project … It was a complete day. I can't ask for more," Sin Cara told WWE.com following the unveiling. "I'm very honored that they chose me to be part of it. I think it tells people that within our cities, in our borders, there are a lot of people that have done great things." Though he is billed from Mexico City, Sin Cara was born in El Paso and raised in the city's "Segundo Barrio." In 1996, the future Superstar mounted an undefeated season as an amateur wrestler in his senior year at Burges High School. The campaign culminated in a state championship and a special vote that declared him the most outstanding grappler of the tournament. "The meaning of this mural for me, the most important thing and the message that I want kids and young people to understand, is that no matter your dreams, you can achieve anything you want," he told WWE.com after a tour of his hometown that included a stop in his old wrestling room and a noted local bakery. "Every time they see Sin Cara, they see all these people and these great artists in the mural [who achieved their dreams], they can identify with it … If I can be a little piece of motivation in their hearts and in their minds, I'll be very grateful. I'm very happy to be part of the history of El Paso."