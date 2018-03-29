Welcome to Wrestling Inc's live coverage of Impact on POP, which will begin at 8pm ET! Be sure to leave your feedback in the comments section, share our coverage of tonight's episode through social media, and REFRESH for the most up to date coverage. Above and below is what's on tap for tonight's show.

A HUGE double main event, four way X-Division action, @realsuyung makes her in ring debut plus @TheEddieEdwards takes the fight to @TheSamiCallihan. pic.twitter.com/XfOKRXi8e8 — Impact (@IMPACTWRESTLING) March 26, 2018

- Earlier this week, Impact World Champion Austin Aries bumps into Impact X Division Champion Matt Sydal and Impact Grand Champion Josh Mathews. Aries ends up challenging Sydal in a "Title vs. Title" match. Sydal agrees to step in and defend the Grand Championship, despite Mathew's protest.

Petey Williams vs. Rohit Raju vs. Taiji Ishimori vs. Suicide

Rohit and Suicide end up out on the floor almost instantly with Ishimori and Williams squaring off in the ring. Ishimori with a hurricanrana, Williams trips him up against the ropes, dropkick to the back. Suicide taking out Williams and Rohit with a nice combination of moves. Ishimori in with a missile dropkick on Suicide. Williams locks in a sharpshooter, but Rohit breaks that up with a kick to the chest.

Suicide with some palm strikes on Rohit, tries for a sunset powerbomb to the floor on Williams who ends up holding on to the ropes. Rohit with a suicide dive to the floor, clearing out both guys. Ishimori with a golden moonsault to the floor, taking out everyone. Everyone tries for roll-up pins, but no winners. Ishimori with a handspring kick to Williams' head. Williams with a codebreaker on Rohit, leg sweep, pin, two. Tries for canadian destroyer, Suicide with a superkick to stop that. Ishimori with a springboard sitdown senton on Suicide. Ishimori with a double stomp to the chest on Williams, cover, two.

Ishomori lands double knees on Rohit, up to the top rope, 450 splash lands, cover, Suicide breaks up the pin. Suicide tries for a moonsault off the second rope, nobody home. Williams connects with a canadian destroy on Suicide and picks up the victory.

Winner: Petey Williams via Pinfall

- Post-match, Petey Williams says he's cashing in his "Feast or Fired" opportunity at the Redemption PPV against Impact X Division Champion Matt Sydal.

- Backstage, McKenzie Mitchell talks with Eli Drake about receiving a tag title opportunity thanks to the "Feast or Fired" match, but he wasn't really happy about that. Drake says he's one of the best in the company and should be going after the top title, not the tag titles. He continues that he doesn't have a tag partner, he doesn't want one. "You think I want some cross-eyed half-wit" as a partner, Drake asked. He then suddenly had an idea and headed off.

Later tonight: Lashley vs. Brian Cage, Su Yung will debut, KM vs. Fallah Bahh, and the "Title vs. Title" match.

- Eddie Edwards is in Ohio and he's looking for Sami Callihan.

Su Yung vs. Amber Nova

Yung jumps Nova before the bell rings, gets on her and swings wildly. Panic switch (samoan driver) hits and that will do it.

Winner: Su Yung via Pinfall

- Backstage, McKenzie talks to Johnny Impact about wanting to win the title and that's what most people want in the back. Jimmy Jacobs strolls up and says not everybody necessarily wants the same thing. Jacobs says Johnny lives in a beautiful bubble and that his monster is about to pop that bubble. Johnny says to stop talking in circles and get to the point. Jacobs pretty much said in due time and headed off.

- Backstage, Taya Valkyrie is in a good mood because she proved once again that she's better than Rosemary. The camera pans back and Rosemary is following Taya from up above with a trash can. She launches it on down on Taya, suddenly show up behind her and the two begin to brawl. An innocent bystander gets too close and gets a trashcan to the face. Richard Justice checks to see what's going on and Taya ends up punching him. Taya heads back to Rosemary and gets mist to the face. Blinded, she grabs a passing Amber Nova and starts choking her. A group of people try to hold Taya back and Rosemary is up high again, she dives down on the group and lays out Taya. Rosemary laughs as she walks away. Great segment!