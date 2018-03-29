Ric Flair Scheduled For Very Serious Surgery Soon

WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair is scheduled to undergo a very serious surgery on July 9th, according to The Wrestling Observer Newsletter. The operation is related to the issues from last summer's hospitalization and will enable Flair to get rid of his colostomy bag, which he has needed since the health issues in 2017.

The Nature Boy is facing what was described as a very significant surgery. It was noted that Flair feels that he needs to have this operation done if he wants to go back to serious training.

Flair underwent surgery back in August 2017 to fix a case of bowel obstruction but that led to serious complications, including kidney failure. He spent more than 1 month undergoing treatments before being allowed to return home.

Source: Wrestling Observer Newsletter

