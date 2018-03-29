WrestlingInc.com

New Title Match Added To Impact Redemption, Knockout In-Ring Debut, Case Vs. Case Match Next Week

By Joshua Gagnon | March 29, 2018

- Above, Su Yung made her in-ring debut for Impact by defeating Amber Nova in a quick match. Last week, Yung attacked Knockouts Champion, Allie, so those two might be meeting in the ring down the road.

- On tonight's Impact, Petey Williams announced he will cash-in his "Feast or Fired" opportunity at Redemption on April 22. Williams' case contained a shot at the X Division Champion, which is currently held by Matt Sydal. Below is the updated card:

* Austin Aries (c) vs. Alberto El Patron (Impact World Championship)
* Matt Sydal (c) vs. Petey Williams (Impact X Division Championship)


- Last week, the "Feast or Fired" cases were revealed and Eli Drake won a tag title opportunity, while Moose will get a future shot at the Impact World Championship. Drake wasn't so thrilled with his case and tried to make a trade with Moose. Instead, Moose offered up a "Case vs. Case" match, which will take place on next week's show.


