Double Champion Crowned On Tonight's Impact

Impact World Champion Austin Aries won the Impact Grand Championship against Matt Sydal in a "Title vs. Title" Match on tonight's episode of Impact. Sydal had gifted the Grand Championship to his "spiritual guide" Josh Mathews, but then defended the title in his place.

This is Aries' first time winning the title. Sydal won it back in January against EC3.

Be sure to check out our results of tonight's show!

You can see how the title changed hands in the videos above and below: