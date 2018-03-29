Double Champion Crowned On Tonight's Impact

Impact World Champion Austin Aries won the Impact Grand Championship against Matt Sydal in a "Title vs. Title" Match on tonight's episode of Impact. Sydal had gifted the Grand Championship to his "spiritual guide" Josh Mathews, but then defended the title in his place.
This is Aries' first time winning the title. Sydal won it back in January against EC3.
You can see how the title changed hands in the videos above and below:
.@findevan has done his scouting on @AustinAries, dodging Aries' signature dropkick after escaping a head scissors. #IMPACTonPop pic.twitter.com/Bi5S5pA3Pg— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) March 30, 2018
.@findevan eats nothing but knees on a standing moonsault attempt. #IMPACTonPop pic.twitter.com/e07ALEQKjj— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) March 30, 2018
.@AustinAries turns Sydal inside out with a clothesline. #IMPACTonPop pic.twitter.com/aoIhweOFp3— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) March 30, 2018
.@AustinAries rebounds from @findevan's knee and fires back with a discuss forearm! #IMPACTonPop pic.twitter.com/9UPHZbcXXA— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) March 30, 2018
AND NEW IMPACT Grand Champion - @AustinAries.— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) March 30, 2018
The brainbuster gets the job done again and The Belt Collector is gonna need a bigger suitcase for all his gold. #IMPACTonPop pic.twitter.com/oEFh4TqT82