WrestleMania Axxess Schedule, Asuka Makes UUDD Debut Against The Miz, Bobby Roode Hypes Fatal 4 Way

- Above is the latest video in UpUpDownDown's WWE 2K18 Superstar Invitational tournament, which will wrap during WrestleMania 34 Weekend in New Orleans with the 2K Title belt on the line. This video features Asuka's UUDD debut, going against her Mixed Match Challenge partner - WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz.

- WWE has announced the following Superstar & Legends General Admissions schedule for WrestleMania 34 Axxess in New Orleans:

WrestleMania Axxess takes over the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center in New Orleans, La., from Thursday, April 5, to Sunday, April 8. Tickets for the year's biggest WWE fan celebration are available now at Ticketmaster.com. WrestleMania Axxess is one event WWE fans of all ages will want to enjoy, featuring WWE Superstar meet-and-greets, memorabilia displays and much more. SUPERSTARS SCHEDULED FOR WRESTLEMANIA AXXESS General Admission sessions: Thursday, April 5

6 p.m. – Carmella, Jinder Mahal, Naomi, Samoa Joe, Aiden English, The Dudley Boyz, Liv Morgan & Sarah Logan, Mandy Rose & Sonya Deville, The Revival, Big Cass, WWE Legends, Superstars from NXT, 205 Live and much more! Friday, April 6

5 p.m. – The Bludgeon Brothers, Paige, Bray Wyatt, Ruby Riott, The New Day, Authors of Pain w/ Paul Ellering, Johnny Gargano, Breezango, Tye Dillinger, Billie Kay & Peyton Royce, Pete Dunne, WWE Legends, Superstars from NXT, 205 Live and much more! Saturday, April 7

Session 1, 8 a.m. – Mark Henry, Cesaro, Dolph Ziggler, Becky Lynch, Baron Corbin, Mojo Rawley, Big Cass, Naomi, Kevin Nash, Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson, Dana Brooke, WWE Legends, Superstars from NXT, 205 Live and much more! Saturday, April 7

Session 2, 1 p.m. – Rusev & Aiden English, The Bella Twins, Sami Zayn, Cedric Alexander, The Revival, Paige, Jeff Jarrett, Lana, WWE Legends, Superstars from NXT, 205 Live and much more! Saturday, April 7

Session 3, 6 p.m. – The Miz, Kane, Kevin Owens, Mickie James, Sheamus, Jinder Mahal, Alicia Fox, Beth Phoenix, Bray Wyatt, The Bludgeon Brothers, Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson, WWE Legends, Superstars from NXT, 205 Live and much more! Sunday, April 8

8 a.m. – Trish Stratus, Apollo & Titus O'Neil, Lita, Bayley, Elias, Jason Jordan, Sin Cara, Kalisto, Aleister Black, Kevin Nash, DDP, Zack Ryder, WWE Legends, Superstars from NXT, 205 Live and much more! TICKET INFORMATION General Admission tickets – $55* General Admission tickets include: * Autographs and photos with WWE Superstars and Legends

* Enjoy matches, Q&As and contests in the Main Ring *Prices are PER SESSION and do not include applicable fees. Talent subject to CHANGE. Tickets available at Ticketmaster.com.

- Bobby Roode tweeted the following to hype the WWE United States Title Fatal 4 Way at WrestleMania 34 with champion Randy Orton, Rusev and Jinder Mahal: