Triple H On Post-WWE NXT Feedback, John Cena PSA Behind-The-Scenes Footage, IRS, Zach Gowen

By Marc Middleton | March 29, 2018

- Above is behind-the-scenes video a new PSA with John Cena for Make-A-Wish and World Wish Day in April. As noted, Cena and WWE will team with Make-A-Wish to try and set a Guinness World Record on Wish Day this year.

- Former WWE Superstar Trent Baretta turns 31 years old today (Friday) while former WWE Superstar Zach Gowen turns 35 and WWE Legend Mike "IRS" Rotunda turns 60. Also, today would have been the 73rd birthday of wrestling legend SD Jones.

Zach Gowen Talks How Vince McMahon Treated Him, WWE Flying Him In To Get Fired, What He Was Told
- Triple H tweeted the following on comments he received after this week's WWE NXT episode aired on the WWE Network. Next Wednesday's show will be the go-home for "Takeover: New Orleans" during WrestleMania 34 weekend.


