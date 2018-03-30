WrestlingInc.com

Hulk Hogan & Rey Mysterio At Andre Doc Premiere (Photos), John Cena Plays Piano, Sting - Goldberg

By Marc Middleton | March 30, 2018

- WWE Hall of Famer Sting and 2018 WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg have been announced for Stand Alone Wrestling's Boardwalk Beatdown in Atlantic City, NJ on Saturday, August 25th. SAW is promoting this as the biggest wrestling convention to hit the Jersey Shore in years. Above is a promo featuring comments from The Stinger.

- John Cena visited the Vice HQ in New York City on Thursday and played some Beethoven on the piano. You can check out the performance in the video below:


WWE Statement On Hulk Hogan Appearing At Future WWE Events
WWE Statement On Hulk Hogan Appearing At Future WWE Events

- WWE posted these photos of Rey Mysterio, WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan, 2018 WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry, Big Show, Triple H and Stephanie McMahon at Thursday's Los Angeles premiere for the upcoming HBO Sports documentary on Hall of Famer Andre the Giant. The Instagram embed features a photo of Jimmy Hart on the champagne carpet as well.




Tonight in Los Angeles: the premiere of the @hbo documentary #AndreTheGiant!

A post shared by WWE (@wwe) on



