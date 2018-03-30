Cody Rhodes To Retire Bullet Club Logo?, Mandy Leon Vs. Kelly Klein Full Match, Last Man Standing

- Above is a second round match in the Women of Honor Tournament between Kelly Klein and Mandy Leon. Klein would lock in a guillotine choke causing Leon to pass out and force the referee to call the match. The semis and finals are on ROH Supercard of Honor XII. Tenille Dashwood has also already advanced to the semis.

- ROH announced TV Champion Kenny King will take on Silas Young in a Last Man Standing Match at Supercard of Honor XII on April 7. Below is the updated card:

* Dalton Castle (c) vs. Marty Scurll (ROH World Championship)

* The Briscoes (c) vs. Jay Lethal and Hiroshi Tanahashi (ROH World Tag Team Championship)

* SoCal Uncensored (c) vs. The Young Bucks and Flip Gordon (ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Championship)

* Kenny King (c) vs. Silas Young (ROH World TV Championship Last Man Standing Match)

* Cody vs. Kenny Omega

* Women of Honor Tournament Finals

* Tomohiro Ishii vs. Punishment Martinez

* Kota Ibushi vs. Adam Page

* Women of Honor Tournament Semis (Pre-Show)

- Cody Rhodes tweeted out the classic Bullet Club logo is being retired and he would be revealing a new logo next week. Rhodes will be facing Kenny Omega next Saturday at ROH Supercard of Card XII.