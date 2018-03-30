Mickie James Drops Single With Hip Hop Group, The Shield (Video), Naomi On WrestleMania 33 Title Win

- Above, The Shield faced Randy Orton, Sheamus, and Big Show at WrestleMania 29. The finish came when Reigns hit a spear on Orton and Ambrose jumped in to get the pinfall victory.

- Naomi spoke with ESPN and talked about winning the SmackDown Women's Championship at last year's WrestleMania in a Six-Pack Challenge (Alexa Bliss, Becky Lynch, Carmella, Mickie James, and Natalya). Despite all her careers ups and downs that win on WWE's biggest stage made it all worth it.

"I just remember that day kind of being such a blur, just from me being so overwhelmed with excitement and joy," said Naomi. "And I was so busy that day, everything just went kind of so fast. I remember being so happy and having my family there, and seeing the smile on my mom and dad's face. They were ringside when I won the championship. They've seen me go from the beginning stages of my career in wrestling to that moment, and just knowing how I made them proud was a feeling ... one of the best feelings in the world. I was definitely on cloud nine that whole day. I feel like that moment was, from 2009 -- my first day -- to everything I've worked for, all the struggles, all the disappointments, all the let downs, the ups and downs in my career, everything that I went through for that moment, it was all worth it."

- Today, Mickie James released a new single ("Left Right Left") with the Hip Hop duo, Ying Yang Twins. The group found mainstream popularity back in 2003 when they collaborated with Brittney Spears and Lil Jon's "Get Low."