Rusev On If Lana Can Win The WWE Women's Championship

Rusev spoke with The Indian Express on Lana winning a title, "Rusev Day," and working with Aiden English. Here are some of the highlights:

The meaning of "Rusev Day":

"Its more than a cool catchphrase- it's a mentality and it's celebrating yourself every day. People understand it and they feel the of passion behind it and that is why the amazing response. I'm an artist and I have a lot more to offer in this business. I'm not a one-dimensional character. I feel like the WWE Universe sees that and understands it and they're behind it right now."

Aiden English:

"He's a blessing in disguise. He is so good, so talented- he is on another level. When were put together it was supposed to be a joke but they gave us lemons and we turned into lemonade [laughs]."

If Lana can win the Women's Championship:

"Of course she can. In the women's division, she has the best in-ring psychology. She just has to push and one day she will click and that will be great."

Rusev also discussed more on "Rusev Day." You can check out the full interview by clicking here.