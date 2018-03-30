Kenny Omega Responds To Bullet Club Logo Change, Okada Visits NJPW US Dojo, Road To Sakura Genesis

- Above are the first two matches from today's Road to Sakura Genesis (starts at 24:00 mark). Sakura Genesis will take place on April 1 at 3am ET live on NJPW World. The main event will be IWGP Heavyweight Champion Kazuchika Okada vs. Zack Sabre Jr., who received the title opportunity by winning this year's New Japan Cup by defeating Hiroshi Tanahashi in the finals.

- Speaking of Okada, he stopped by the NJPW dojo in Los Angeles and gave his thoughts about the new facility. Okada was asked about Katsuyori Shibata being the Head Trainer of the dojo.

"Right, with Shibata in charge there's no doubt that the dojo spirit and the New Japan spirit will be protected. He's obsessed with them."

- As noted, Cody Rhodes tweeted out the Bullet Club logo will be changing and he plans to reveal the new logo next week. His upcoming ROH Supercard of Honor opponent, Kenny Omega, responded, "Everyone please have patience, this guy is on borrowed time and will be dealt with."

